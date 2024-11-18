How Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s Tequila Company Was Robbed

Santo, the tequila brand owned by Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri, was hit by a robbery to the tune of $1 million.

According to Fox News, a truck carrying $1 million worth of Santo was hijacked after crossing into the United States from Mexico. The hijacking itself took place in Laredo, Texas. A rep for Hagar told Fox News, “It appears this was an organized crime effort where the trucks were illegally double brokered to different carriers who transferred the product to their trucks.”

The Red Rocker added in his own statement, “For a growing company like Santo, it’s really a shame for something like this to happen in the middle of our strongest year to date and right before the holidays! Anyone that knows business knows that this is a huge setback for any company in a hugely competitive market. But Guy and I will survive. Most of all, we’re glad that nobody was hurt during this crime.”

Meanwhile, Fieri told People that about 24,240 bottles of Santo are now missing. Among those bottles was a special edition extra añejo that took 39 months to make. There is currently a plan to offer a $10,000 reward to recover the special edition extra añejo, considering how long it took to produce.

Fieri said, in part, “We’ve worked so hard … We just had all this momentum, and now whatever’s on the shelf is all people are going to get.”

As previously reported, Hagar and Fieri launched Santo in 2021. The brand contains four primary varieties: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Amezquila.

Santo prides itself on being pure and additive-free. It boasts on its website, “Inspired by an original family method developed more than 80 years ago, Santo Tequila starts with 100% Blue Weber agave, slow-roasted in traditional stone ovens. Double-distilled in copper pots and rested in American white oak barrels, Santo is the purest expression of agave flavor—the backbone of true tequila.”

