2 Florida Cities Just Named Best in America to Avoid Snow

Getty Images / Cheri Alguire

Florida is a state that’s known for having sunshine and warm weather, even during the winter months, so it’s not surprising that two Florida cities have been named the best in America to avoid snow. If you’re someone who loves snow, you’ll want to be the opposite of a “snowbird” and head to a different spot to get your fix of the snowfall this season. But, if you’re more like me and take any opportunity to avoid the snow, then you’re in the right place in these cities.

Northeast City Named One of the Snowiest in America

So, if you really want to avoid the snow, the best spot in America is in Hawaii. According to the experts at UPack, those cities are Hilo and Honolulu. “Hawaii’s tropical climate allows for beautiful beaches and year-round warm temperatures,” UPack explains.

Two cities in Florida are your next best bet to avoid the snow, making Florida your best escape in the continental U.S. UPack says the best cities to avoid snow are Jacksonville and Key West. “With the Sunshine State’s tropical and subtropical climates, snow is extremely rare,” they state, adding that “winters in Florida are mild, with an average of only 0.01 inches of snow annually.”

By the way, if you’re interested in the areas of the country with the most snow, so pretty much the opposite of Florida, the experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put together a tally of the snowiest cities in America. They only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people, or else they would have pretty much only had Alaskan towns. The snowiest spot in America is Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Even though it’s not a city, it impressed the Farmer’s Almanac wit its 283.5 inches of snowfall per year. That’s an incredible amount of snow. The snowiest city in America is actually Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year.

Here’s a fun fact about snow. Even though snow look like it’s white, it’s really not. It’s translucent. As the National Snow and Ice Data center explains, when light reflects off the snow, it looks like it’s white in color. Also, the real definition of snow, according to The Wildlife Trust, is “a solid form of precipitation, basically little clumps of ice crystals that fall from the sky.” They add that, “When the atmospheric temperature is below freezing, water vapor in the air turns to ice.” So, that’s how we get all the white powdery stuff. Reach out to me with your favorite Michigan Christmas spots.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.