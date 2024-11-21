Insurance Scam Goes Up in Flames: Florida Man Arrested

Reggie Higgs, a North Fort Myers resident, had allegedly cooked up the perfect insurance scam… Torch his own SUV for some sweet insurance cash. However, things didn’t go as planned. Now, he’s rocking a new kind of accessory, a pair of handcuffs.

According to NBC2, here’s how the fiery drama unfolded. On Nov. 14, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies rolled up to an SUV blazing away like a beach bonfire. So, how does the old saying go? When there’s smoke… There is fire. Well, It didn’t take long for investigators to confirm someone had lit that bad boy up on purpose.

Insurance Scam Burned:

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

When Higgs, the owner of the now totally roasted ride was questioned, he casually told the deputies that his SUV must’ve been repossessed since he’d fallen behind on payments. Sure. Smooth move dude. But then, just two days later, he filed an insurance claim, claiming that the car was stolen and burned by some phantom criminal. Smell like an insurance scam to you yet?

Investigators quickly sniffed out an insurance scam, as well as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They pieced it together too… Higgs didn’t just know about the fire, he was the mastermind! Turns out, committing fraud isn’t exactly rocket science. It’s more like lighting a match in a fireworks store.

By Nov. 19, Higgs was arrested. Now, he’s facing charges for fraud, perjury, and arson. Oh, and that insurance money he wanted? Yeah, that is definitely not happening. Plus, he’s probably on every insurance company’s naughty list for the next decade, meaning no legit car insurance for a while. Ouch… I think the lesson here is that if you’re going to try and play with fire like pulling an insurance scam… You are going to get burned.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.