Port Charlotte Man Breaks Into Home, Leaves Dentures Behind

We hear a lot about a lot of dumb criminals leaving evidence behind, but this one raises a lot of questions as a Port Charlotte man broke into a home and leaves his dentures behind.

Hearing about people burglarizing homes and businesses isn’t really something out of the ordinary. Especially as we get closer to the holidays, people get more and more desperate and we hear about it even more. But this one Florida man from Port Charlotte not only broke into a home, but left some interesting evidence behind. Something I’d think he would notice.

Billy Belcher of Port Charlotte broke into his neighbors home around 4am on Sunday. NBC2 reports that the owners of the home weren’t there at the time, but Billy’s break-in was caught on camera. Of course we don’t know why he broke in, if he knew they were away at the time, or what he might have been looking for. But it seems that he’s one lazy burglar because it appears he sat down, turned the tv on and even took his dentures out, really making himself comfortable. And the teeth were found on the floor.

This is where I have questions. Were the fake teeth hurting him? Did he have a bite to eat and didn’t want his teeth in? Was he planning to sleep there overnight? Why were his teeth on the floor?

Other than some drawers being left open, there’s no word on if Billy actually stole anything from the home or not. But police did arrest him and took him to the Charlotte County Jail.

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

