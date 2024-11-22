OpenTable’s Top 100 List Includes 4 Florida Restaurants

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When it comes to great places to eat, there are so many options and OpenTable’s Top 100 list includes 4 Florida restaurants.

If someone asked me what my favorite restaurant is, it would be an almost impossible question to answer. There are so many great places to eat just here in Southwest Florida, not to mention in nearby cities, the state and around the country. I do have my go-to’s like Chicago Pizza in Cape Coral when I’m in the mood for that, Pinchers in Fort Myers if I want my favorite mussels and CAVA when I’m in the mood for fast-casual Mediterranean. But I’ve had so many great meals in my life that picking my absolute favorite would be tough.

I also love trying new places, and I love when lists come out featuring restaurants to give me some ideas of where to go next or add to my list for future travels. And OpenTable just released their Top 100 list and it includes 4 Florida restaurants, including one here in Southwest Florida.

OpenTable’s Top 100 List Includes 4 Florida Restaurants

Every year, OpenTable releases their Top 100 restaurants list. To determine which places make the list, they look at things like diner reviews, along with diner ratings, demand for reservations, the number of 5-star ratings and more. This year, there are restaurants from 25 states that have made the list, including 4 in Florida.

In the Sunshine State, the restaurants that made the list are:

Bern’s Steak House- Tampa

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill- Longboat Key

Sails Restaurant- Naples

Buccan- Palm Beach

The only restaurant on the list I’ve been to so far is Dry Dock. When I lived in Sarasota, that’s where I would always bring people in visiting from out of town for a nice evening and a delicious dinner. I’ve head the weekend brunch at Sails is THEE spot, so that’s next on my list!

For the full list of OpenTable’s Top 100, click here

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.