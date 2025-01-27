Inside The Exclusive 2025 Naples Winter Wine Fest

This year marked the 25th Anniversary for one of the biggest, most successful wine auctions in the world. I’ll take you inside the exclusive 2025 Naples Winter Wine Fest. This was the silver anniversary and the ladies showed up dressed to impress. There were all kinds of silver sequins, shiny material and sparkling boots everywhere and it made me happy.

The amount of amazing wine available to try made me happy too. There were rare vintages, large formats, small production wine, cult wines and more. Even better, some of the esteemed winemakers were there along with celebrity chefs from around the country.

Days of wine tasting, dinners and other festivities culminated with the big auction under the tent. More than 50 jaw dropping items were up for grabs. The lowest a lot sold for $260 thousand. The highest, $1.7 million for a gorgeous convertible Bentley that can go from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds.

I’ve been to more auctions than I can count and nothing comes close to this one as far as auction lots, food, wine, fashion and generosity.

Fashion Of The 2025 Naples Winter Wine Fest

I did not take nearly enough photos of the fashionistas but picked two of my faves to share here. When this gentleman took off his tailored jacket, he revealed a shirt that I must have. I love Champagne. It was the hit of the party.

Photo: Gina Birch

Now this was more the norm. Ladies dressed to impress and wearing lots of shiny silver and sequins for the silver anniversary. I also need these boots in my closet.

Photo: Gina Birch

Food Of The 2025 Naples Winter Wine Fest

The grand tasting had several food stations featuring savory foods such as a dry aged rib cap with lingonberry, caramelized cheese curds, and foie gras gravy. Below is Italian sausage in Bolognese.

Photo: Gina Birch

However, it was the massive dessert display that got most of the attention. Like this 35-inch apple pie. It was in a giant paella pan and once it was cut, people lined up for more.

Photo: Gina Birch

Other desserts were works of art. Below was a take on Black Forrest cake. Stunning and delicious as well.

Photo: Gina Birch

Check out this next table. In the can was a smore’s dessert and the sardines are actually painted chocolates. These don’t even scratch the surface of all the beautiful sweet treats being served under the tent.

Photo: Gina Birch

Winemakers Of The 2025 Naples Winter Wine Fest

Another highlight of the festival is meeting decorated and famous wine makers like Bo Barrett. Bo is credited with putting California wines on the international map. The movie Bottle Shock tells his story

Photo: Gina Birch

Auction Items Of The 2025 Naples Winter Wine Fest

The auction lots here are over the top in every way. The one raking in the most money was this 2025 convertible Bentley.

Photo: Gina Birch

Every auction lot had some kind of wine in it or a wine experience attached. Some included hard to come by collections, large format bottles and verticals (same wine but numerous vintages).

Photo: Gina Birch

Other lots included exclusive trips and tours to locations all around the world. The lots are truly impressive and can still be found online.

Photo: Gina Birch

There is an online auction as well. It is open through Tuesday. Then we’ll know the final numbers. But by all accounts from the live auction, the 25th anniversary NWWF is poised to set a new record. Click here for a story I contributed to The Naples Daily News.

All of the money raised goes to the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF). The organization has raised some $302 million in its 25 years, touching the lives of 55% of Collier County children. Congratulations on another job well done!

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.