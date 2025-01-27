Fort Myers Police Crack Down on Intersection Violations at New $6.5M Diamond Project

Each night, Fort Myers Police hand out tickets at the Colonial Boulevard I-75 construction site. Every ticket costs drivers $163 plus three points on their license.

From evening until late at night, Officer Ryan Hernandez-Beiner spots cars blocking the intersections. The chaos continues while workers hurry to complete the $6.5 million project. The Florida Department of Transportation plans to finish construction by spring 2025.

Crews are working long hours laying new pavement and painting fresh road markings creating a new traffic pattern.

A local resident, Steven Efken said, “I find this the worst intersection in all of Fort Myers,” to NBC2 News.

The new intersection design is aimed at reducing spots where cars could crash. But during construction, lost drivers stop in unexpected places throughout the construction zone. When traffic lights turn red, stuck cars create a chain of backups and near accidents.

For now, drivers and business owners put up with construction delays. But both police and residents see better days ahead. Once done, this complicated stretch should work smoothly.

Need help understanding the new traffic pattern? FDOT offers free guides. They keep drivers updated about lane changes and daily updates.