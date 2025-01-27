5 Fun Football Inspired Snacks For The Big Game

On February 9th, Philadelphia takes on Kansas City for Super Bowl LIX. To get you ready for your viewing party, here are 5 fun football inspired snacks for the big game, and for TikTok Tuesday.

Sure, you have your wings, chips, dips and such. However, with just a little more effort, you can take the party up a notch, even if it just in presentation alone. Hopefully the ideas here will serve as inspiration.

I pulled these videos from my social media account. You don’t need an account to watch them, even if you click the link. In fact, some videos you don’t even have to click on to see in full, while others have directions in the captions and audio.

Enjoy These 5 Fun Football Inspired Snacks

I love the stadium snack idea. It’s easy, easy to replenish and you can add as much stuff as you want. This one even has a dip in the middle.

Here is another stadium snack hack that includes beverages. It’s bigger, more elaborate but shows how far you can push this idea with some creativity.

@samanthabauchmann SNACK STADIUM 🏈🏈🏈 ITEMS USED: SLIDERS: 1 24 pack kings hawaiian buns 1 pack sliced sharp cheddar cheeseolive oil 2 lbs ground beef salt, pepper & garlic powder 1 white onion, diced shredded cheddar cheese dollop mayonnaise sesame seeds melted butter STADIUM: 2 tier desk organizers from target dollar spot (amazon also has them!) Sliders (see above) 1 bag potato chips 1 bag tortilla chips 1 bag pretzel bites celery sticks carrot sticks broccoli condiments: french onion dip, salsa, ketchup, ranch 1 24 pack sprite cans or soda of choice) 1 24 pack coca cola cans (or soda of choice) 4 12 packs coronas (or beer of choice) SLIDERS: 1) preheat oven to 350. In a large skillet over medium high heat, head a drizzle of olive oil, then add beef, diced onion, salt, pepper and garlic salt (a sprinkle of each - measure with your heart). Cook until browned and well mixed. Set aside 2) Slice hawaiian buns in half horizontally. add bottoms to a greased glass baking dish and brush with melted butter. Add on sliced cheese, then beef, then shredded cheese, then bun tops. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle sesame seeds. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until cheese melts. Remove from oven & build stadium around sliders. #superbowl #football #entertaining #hosting #partyideas #momof4 #boymom #nfl #superbowlsunday #foodboard #sliders ♬ Good Time - Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen

OK…one more stadium idea. This uses different containers if you don’t like the cardboard which can get soggy. In addition, it looks a little more polished. It all depends on your party and your preferences.

More Fun Football Inspired Snacks

I love these football shaped chili bowls. When you think about it, you could put anything in these buns from BBQ to chicken salad. You’ll just have to get creative with the stripes. Perhaps melted cheese instead of sour cream?

For you dessert lovers, check this one out. Football themed and chocolate dipped. Yes please.

Whether you are having a party for the big game or attending one, enjoy. Cheers to your team winning and having fun football inspired snacks and ideas.

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.