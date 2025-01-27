Lani Kai Resort Owner Robert Conidaris Dies at 93, Leaves Legacy of Service

Robert “Bob” Conidaris Sr., the man behind Fort Myers Beach’s Lani Kai Island Resort, passed away January 23, 2025. He was 93. He was known as “Mr. C.”

In 1977, Mr. C and his wife Grace created what became a beloved beachfront destination. Lani Kai Island Resort opened its doors in 1978, and the property remains in their family today.

He leaves behind a big family: eight children, 25 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren – with three more on the way. Grace, his wife of many years, passed away before him in the 90s.

During his time, the beachfront hotel grew into a community gathering spot. The resort hosted countless weddings, reunions, and celebrations, while guests admired his hands-on approach.

“He absolutely loved to be here at his hotel that he and his wife Grace built and every day, he loved walking hallways, shaking everyone’s hands,” said Melissa Schneider, Marketing Director at Lani Kai Island Resort.

When Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s coast, he turned his hotel into a shelter, taking in at least 20 people. This generous act was just one example of how he helped his community over forty years.

“He was always someone who I could go into his office and he would listen. He would make thoughtful advice and lend an ear, and he was always, always willing to support if you went to him with a cause. I can’t think of any time that he ever turned someone down when he found somebody was in need,” said Jacki Liszak, Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce President.

After his death, his family thanked everyone for their support. They will share memorial details soon.

His children will carry on his legacy through community service, with funeral details to come.