Andie MacDowell on Reverse Nepotism: ‘I’m Margaret Qualley’s Mom!’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (L-R) Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It might come as a surprise to some that Andie MacDowell is Margaret Qualley’s mother. Yes, the Groundhog Day actress is The Substance’s Qualley’s mom. With the ongoing debate about nepotism on Hollywood, MacDowell proudly said she’s currently experiencing “reverse nepotism.”

Andie MacDowell: “I’m Now Cool”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (via Huffpost), the actress said, “I’m now cool, because I’m Margaret Qualley’s mom.” She also said she’s doubly cool since she’s the mother-in-law of Jack Antonoff, the lead vocalist of the rock band, Bleachers and long-time collaborator of Taylor Swift.

MacDowell also praised Qualley for her choices, “She’s great, so good in The Substance, and the movie is fantastic. And she takes so many chances, she’s so much braver than I could have ever been. She really carved her own road, I’m super proud of her.”

Starring in Netflix’s Maid as Mother-Daughter

MAID | Official Teaser | Netflix

MacDowell and Qualley worked together on Netflix’s Maid where they play mother and daughter. The show follows Alex (Qualley) who left her abusive boyfriend with her daughter. She tried to make a living as a maid while still dreaming of joining the creative writing program at the University of Montana. The show was based on the New York Times Best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by author Stephanie Land.

MacDowell said in an interview with USA Today how much she cherished acting besides Qualley. “Every moment was precious for me. I really wanted to do a good job because it meant everything to me because I was scared it would never happen again.”

Qualley agreed, “You walk in the room and you have your mom playing your mom – that’s the biggest cheat in the world. That goes all the way from the inherent eye rolls that are built-in when your mom says something – and then also, later in the series, there’s a moment where Paula tells Alex that she’s proud of her. It felt like my mom was telling me that she was proud of me, and it was just one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me.”

The 10-episode Maid series is available for streaming on Netflix.