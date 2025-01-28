New Food Truck Sets March Opening in Fort Myers

Gulfside Wing Company opens March 1st at 13099 S Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers. The truck will stay at this permanent spot, serving lunch Monday through Friday.

BBQ competitor Andy McElhannon jumps into the food scene with this mobile kitchen. His truck will dish out crispy wings, grilled chicken sandwiches, and a loaded bacon-packed BLT.

The menu offers some cool surprises – including smoky bologna and crispy pork loin sandwiches. Want to see what’s new? Check out their Instagram for the latest dishes coming soon.

This truck joins a buzzing Fort Myers street food scene. The monthly Food Truck Rally at Fort Myers Brewing Company pulls in huge crowds with lots of vendors.

Many trucks nowadays cater private parties and company events. Each truck brings something special to Fort Myers’ street food mix.

Meanwhile, the beach area hits snags with red tape over a planned food truck park. Officials are trying to work through the holdups.

By choosing S Cleveland Ave, McElhannon targets the lunch crowd of office workers and shoppers. His truck will help feed the busy business district.

These food trucks hit a sweet spot in Fort Myers dining. They dish out fresh food quicker than restaurants, with more personality than chain places – without the overhead of a brick-and-mortar spot.

