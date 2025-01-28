Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Nine-Time Tony Winner ‘The Book of Mormon’ Coming to Fort Myers

Author Diana Beasley

Southwest Florida’s Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall will welcome the hit musical “The Book of Mormon.” The show, which grabbed nine Tony Awards, plays March 7-9, 2025, with an American Sign Language (ASL) performance set for the March 8 matinee at 2 p.m., though dates could change.

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone joined forces with Robert Lopez to create this game-changing production. Lopez would later wow audiences with “Avenue Q” and captivate them with “Frozen.”

The New York Times called it “the best musical of this century.” Entertainment Weekly gave it a rare “A” grade, while The Washington Post raved about its ability to restore faith in musical theater. Late-night host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t stop gushing, calling it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” 

This musical contains strong language and adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences.

