Shell Factory Closes After 86 Years, Animals Find New Homes Across Southwest Florida

After almost 90 years, the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers closed its doors in September 2024, moving its animals to new homes across Southwest Florida.

Nan’s Ranch, operated by Lee County Sheriff’s Office, took in several creatures. Their special program connects inmates with animal care responsibilities, helping them learn new skills while taking care of lemurs and a cockatoo.

At Wonder Gardens, new birds made themselves at home. The gardens welcomed two new residents — a keel-billed toucan and a Moluccan cockatoo — who quickly became favorites among staff and visitors.

Moo, a big 1,600-pound Holstein steer, settled in nicely at Blossom & Brie. He’s adjusting well to his new farm home, getting along with other animals and winning over visitors.

“What happened with The Shell Factory closing — I’m still in disbelief about it,” Kaitlyn Henry, director of living collections at Wonder Gardens, told News-Press. “I just feel for the staff that have been there so long and have been so dedicated to the animals. … I know that the staff were breathing a little easier knowing that (the animals) had a good spot to go to.”

Thanks to quick action by local organizations, most animals remained in Lee and Collier counties, letting locals still visit these beloved animals.