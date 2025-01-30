Former UFC Champion Tito Ortiz Named Grand Marshal for 87th Edison Festival of Light

MMA star Tito Ortiz takes center stage as grand marshal at Fort Myers’ 87th Edison Festival of Light. The two-week celebration kicks off Feb. 1, bringing tons of activities to Southwest Florida’s streets and venues.

The fighting icon moved to Cape Coral in 2022, where he opened Tito’s Cantina. Now he helps train young wrestlers at Ida Baker High School. His ties to the area grew stronger after helping out with Hurricane Ian recovery work.

Classic cars get things rolling on Feb. 1, the beautiful sounds of Mrs. Edison’s Hymn Sing fill the air Feb. 4, and kids will love the STEMtastic Day of Discovery on Feb. 8.

Garden lovers gather at the Edison Garden Festival Feb. 8-9, and there’s a Junior Fun Run and Junior Parade on Feb. 9.

Feb. 15 is packed with fun — a pre-parade party kicks things off, followed by a quick 5K. A special celebration of Thomas Edison’s birthday on February 11 remembers the amazing inventor’s impact on this Florida community, while Crafts on the River continues February 15-16.