Historic Bailey’s General Store Plans Easter 2025 Partial Return to Sanibel After Hurricane Damage

A smaller shop called A Bit of Bailey’s will open its doors before Easter 2025. The beloved Sanibel store is still rebuilding its main building after storm damage.

“We won’t have a full-scale commercial kitchen here, so there will be a few things that people will have to wait for at the full-scale Bailey’s, but we’ll be able to offer a coffee bar like people used to enjoy at the store,” said Calli Johnson, fourth-generation owner, to Wink News.

Along with a coffee bar, “A Bit of Bailey’s will offer signature meats, cheeses, gourmet seafood, wine, sandwiches, and in-house salads, but will not include a full-scale kitchen,” said Meade Johnson, another owner.

Frank P. Bailey started it all in 1899 with a simple packing house for farms. His modest venture grew into a key stop for islanders seeking everyday items.

Building permits reveal plans for major repairs at the main store’s corner location but no completion date has been shared.