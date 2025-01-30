Lee County Animal Services Cuts February Pet Adoption Fees, Includes $600 Worth of Services

This February, families can adopt a new pet for $14. The offer at Lee County Animal Services includes extras worth about $600.

Every pet comes with full medical care — covering essential surgeries and preventive care. They spay or neuter each animal, provide vaccinations, insert a microchip, and include flea treatment. Dogs get tested for heartworms, while cats get checked for major diseases.

The Fort Myers shelter offers a 10-day health guarantee with each adoption.

Check out available pets and fill out your application on the shelter’s website, or visit the animals in person Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.