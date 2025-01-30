New 92-Unit Affordable Housing Complex Coming to Fort Myers in 2026

A new housing project called Latimer Crossing will bring 92 affordable homes to Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers by 2026. The units will take Section 8 vouchers and help residents making less than 60% of the area’s median income.

The $30 million development includes four buildings with plenty of shared features. Residents will have access to a gym, community spaces, and outdoor areas. The street side will have room for small businesses.

“These are mainly one- and two-bedroom units. It’ll have a kind of commercial front because it is situated on a commercial corridor in the Cleveland Avenue CRA district,” Marcia Davis, the executive director of the housing authority, told Fox 4.

The Fort Myers Housing Authority received funding through a 2021 HUD grant, allowing them to commit to more affordable housing options for the area.