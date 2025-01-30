Top 10 Weekend Events In Southwest Florida

We are finally wrapping up another work week, the last one in January. Here are the top 10 weekend events in Southwest Florida to put on your calendar. These fun local activities are also ideal if you have friends and family in town, fleeing the cold weather elsewhere in the U.S.

If you enjoy a good art show, this is your weekend. You’ll find several of them in Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda. It’s also time for festivities to begin surrounding the annual Edison Festival of Light.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, here are your Weekend Vibes for January 31st through February 3rd, the top 10 weekend events in Southwest Florida you don’t want to miss.

Edison Festival of Light

The nearly month long celebration kicks off this weekend with an Antique Car Show. It takes place on the lawn of the Ford Estate, along the Caloosahatchee. Visitors also enjoy music, food trucks, and more. Included with admission. More info here.

ArtFest Fort Myers

This is the biggest art show of the year in Fort Myers. It kicks off with a welcome party Friday night. The show itself is Saturday from10am to 5pm and Sunday from10am to 4pm, along Centennial Park and Bay Street in downtown. There is entertainment and special activities for children. Free. More info here.

Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival

Held in the Pelican Bay community, look for dozens of colorful artist booths at the intersection of US 41 and Laurel Oak Drive. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

Naples Artcrafters Fine Arts and Crafts Show

Naples Artcrafters sponsor six fine arts and crafts shows a year. This one is in lovely Cambier Park, just south of famous 5th Avenue South. Saturday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

22nd Annual Arts and Craft Festival in Gilchrist Park

Thousands of people show up for this annual art show in Punta Gorda’s lovely Gilchrist Park. Stop by Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Arts and Crafts Festival at Laishley Park

This show is also in Punta Gorda. It features artisans as well as crafters, entertainment and food trucks. The fun is in Laishley Park Saturday and Sunday 10am to 3pm. Free. More info here.

Arts and Crafts Festival

More Weekend Events In Southwest Florida

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld

One of American’s favorite comedians takes the stage in Fort Myers Friday. Jerry Seinfeld is on tour with a new show that is sure to make you laugh. Two shows are scheduled for Friday evening, ticket prices vary. More info here.

Naples Serb Fest-POSTPONED

This new festival celebrates Serbian culture. Enjoy all kinds of traditional food, music and entertainment for the entire family. Saturday 10am to 10pm. Free. More info here.

An Evening of Billy Joel Classics to Support Valerie’s House Charlotte County

Valerie’s House helps children who’ve lost a parent or loved one, and supports their families. This fundraiser surrounds the best music of Billy Joel. The concert is Saturday 7-9pm. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum. More info here.

Florida Everblades

The Florida Everblades take to the ice Friday night for Affiliation Night. Enjoy lots of St. Louis Blues related fun and bid on your favorite player’s jersey. Puck drops at 7:30. More info here.

Enjoy these top 10 weekend events in Southwest Florida. Remember to double check for event updates online or with a phone call as times and schedules are subject to change.

