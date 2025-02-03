5 Must-Try Dishes At Universal’s Mardi Gras

It’s time to let the good times roll, or “Laissez les bons temps rouler” as they say in New Orleans and here are 5 must-try dishes at Universal’s Mardi Gras.

Over the weekend I was invited to Universal Studios in Orlando to broadcast live for their Mardi Gras celebration. While I love going to the parks any time of year, I have to say going during Mardi Gras is my favorite. The park is all decked out in decor and music that transports you straight to New Orleans and at night the party really gets kicked up a notch with a parade with incredible floats and plenty of beads flying through the air. And it wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without some delicious food. I did plenty of sampling and here are 5 must-try dishes at Universal’s Mardi Gras.

When you think Mardi Gras, you probably think New Orleans fare, and they certainly have plenty of that, but at Universal’s Mardi Gras, they also feature foods and drinks from carnavals from around the world- France, Colombia, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Puerto Rico, China and more. In fact, there are 13 booths throughout the park with a variety of dishes and cocktails to try. Here are some of my favorites.

Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese

When I first arrived to the park, after a long drive, I was starving and wanted some Cajun comfort food and this hit the spot. It’s creamy with a bit of a kick. Pasta with andouille sausage, onions, peppers and celery (also known as holy trinity in Louisiana cuisine) in a Cajun cream sauce. This was my favorite of everything I tried. $10.99 and can be found at the Bites of the Bayou stand.

Pastelón Fritters

In Puerto Rico, a famous pasta dish is Pastelón which is a lasagna made with plantains and ground beef. So what did they do with these? Made them into a delicious plantain fritter filled with picadillo. The sauce it was served with, a mayo ketchup, brought out the flavors well. $8.99 at the Puerto Rico booth.

Beignets

What would Mardi Gras be without delicious beignets? These pastries are light, they’re sweet, covered in powdered sugar and served warm. 4 in the bag means also great for sharing. $7.49 at the New Orleans stand.

Cajun Spiced Twisted Tater

Great for a snack and easy to eat while walking around or watching the parade. This potato twister is seasoned with a great Cajun spice and the Creole remoulade sauce I couldn’t get enough of. $9.99 at Bites of the Bayou.

Red Beans & Rice

Another staple in Louisiana is red beans and rice (pictured above). And this one is made with vegan sausage, stewed beans and white rice. One bite and you’re transported right to N’awlins.

Pro tip: If you plan on doing plenty of eating and drinking around the park (and you should!), they have a great gift card deal. $65 for a $75 gift card so you can taste your way throughout Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras at Universal runs through March 30. Find more info here

