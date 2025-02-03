Captiva’s Bubble Room Set To Open Its Doors After More Than Two Years

Power has been restored at The Bubble Room in Captiva, ending an 854-day closure. The beloved restaurant plans to welcome guests sometime between March 1 and April 30, 2025.

From its modest beginnings in 1979 with just 24 seats, the restaurant has expanded into a three-story destination. Today, it accommodates 160 guests across five unique rooms. Workers are busy making final touches before choosing the official reopening date.

Hopes for a late 2024 reopening hit snags with construction issues and impacts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Throughout the reopening process, the owners have continually expressed gratitude to their supporters on their Facebook page.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and enthusiasm for our reopening,” per The Bubble Room’s Facebook page, reported by News-Press. “Our staff and contractors are working tirelessly to reopen as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support.”

While waiting for the main restaurant to open, guests can visit Boop’s next door. The small shop serves cakes, ice cream, breakfast items, and fresh sandwiches. Visitors looking for keepsakes can check out the Bubble Room Emporium.