Def Leppard Releases Charity Cover of ‘Stand By Me’ for LA Wildfires

Def Leppard is doing their part to help raise funds to help those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band released a cover of the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me,” which can be heard below and is available for streaming/download here. When announcing the track, the band noted that all proceeds from the release of “Stand By Me” will go to FireAid to assist in their short-term and long-term relief efforts.

Each member of Def Leppard released statements about the cover. Frontman Joe Elliott said, “Los Angeles & its surrounding area has always played a central role in Def Leppard’s career, from it being where some of us are based and it being our U.S. hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig. We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song & give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fires. No better song.”



Among those in Def Leppard which call Southern California home are guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell. Collen said in his statement, “In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. As a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I’ve witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California. Our cover of Ben E. King’s ‘Stand By Me’ is a tribute to resilience, unity, and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let’s stand by each other and make a difference—because no one should face hardship alone.”



Campbell said in his statement, “Having spent most of my adult life living in L.A., it’s beyond heartbreaking to see the devastation wrought by the fires. I’m familiar with each and every neighborhood affected and know so many who have lost their homes and livelihoods. Our thoughts continue with them all as they begin to rebuild their lives and communities.”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights