United Way Gives 24 Bikes to Lee County Students Who Can’t Get To School

Twenty-four students got new bikes and helmets from the United Way School Resource Center, giving them a way to get to their Lee County schools.

Working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the center gave bikes to students — many from Tropic Isles Elementary. Since district rules don’t allow bus service for kids living less than 2 miles from school, these students had trouble getting to class each day.

“We live in Florida, and that can mean heavy sun, hot temperatures, or rain on any given day,” Edelyn Castellon, Senior United Way School Resource Center Program Manager, told Wink News. “For students that can’t afford a bike and have to walk two miles to school, bad weather can be a major reason for student absence.”