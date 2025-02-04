$65M Housing Development Opens at North Fort Myers Shopping Center

Ft Myers & Caloosahatchee River, FL

The Alary, a $65 million housing project, has turned an empty big box store at Merchants Crossing Shopping Center into 283 new homes for North Fort Myers residents. Residents can enjoy swimming, exercise, and socializing in community areas — exactly what the growing area needs.

Hurricane Ian devastated Lee County and many stores at Merchants Crossing closed down after Ian hit. New walkways now connect the site to downtown, making walking easier.

“We knew if we could get some good quality housing here, where we could basically bring customers to North Fort Myers, it would help businesses succeed in the future,” County Commissioner Brian Hamman told Fox4 News.

Funding from Lee County’s North Fort Myers improvement program helped make it possible.