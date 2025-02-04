Comedy Veteran Lewis Black’s Final Show Is In Fort Myers After 35-Year Stand-up Career

Comedy icon Lewis Black is hanging up his mic after 35 years with a final tour called “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road.” The announcement came right after his new special “Tragically, I Need You” hit 1.3 million views on YouTube.

“For a while now I have been letting folks know that I am going to retire from touring. No one believed me,” reports Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. “So, today I am announcing that I am retiring from touring. It is a life that has given me great joy and opened a world of possibilities for me.”

The quick-witted comedian’s final show takes place at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers on March 14, 2025. His impressive career includes eight albums, with “The Carnegie Hall Performance” winning him a Grammy in 2007.

Black’s reach goes well beyond stand-up. He’s written three bestselling books and created over 40 plays.

In 2001, Black won the top spot for male stand-up at the American Comedy Awards. His time on “The Daily Show” makes him the longest-running contributor, and his HBO and Showtime specials kept fans laughing for years.

Fans share their frustrations through written rants on his “RantCast” podcast. His media work also spawned “Last Laugh” and “The Root of All Evil.”

Life after touring won’t find him idle. He’s got a new play and book in the works. He also returned as Anger in Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” following up on his role from the Oscar-winning first film.

His latest special takes on pandemic life and America’s social climate with his signature style. Throughout his career, he’s performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Broadway, cracking up audiences across the globe.