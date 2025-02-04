Florida Has One of the Best Cities for Couples

Getty Images / Angela Pesta

Florida has some romantic spots, and now, one is being recognized as one of the best couples getaways in America. Sometimes, it’s just nice to get away with that special somebody. Vacations with lots of friends and family can be fun, but in a chaotic world, there’s something nice and subdued about takin a vacation with just that one special person in your life. One of the reasons couple vacations are so popular is because they tend to be more quaint and doable than trips with plenty of people, too. So, let’s get into this special spot that’s perfect for couples.

Florida’s Top Spot for a Couple’s Getaway

Time Out magazine names Amelia Island one of the most romantic places in the U.S. for a couple’s getaway. This special spot has a romantic vibe and is perfect for a “luxury weekend or low-key retreat,” Time Out States. They suggest to “spend your days soaking up the sun, riding horses along the shoreline or on the water on a fishing charter or sightseeing tour.” How delightful does that sound? It’s great to see this spot recognized, because it’s a bit more under-the-radar than some other Florida options.

If you’re looking for something totally different from Florida for a romantic vacation, the travel experts at Vogue magazine have put together a roster of romantic spots in the U.S. that are “perfect for any couple’s trip.” Their top spot is actually Telluride, Colorado, with the outlet saying that there’s “something perennially romantic about mountain towns in the winter when their quaint streets, open fields, and jagged peaks are blanketed with the whitest of snow.” That’s true, especially if you’re a cold weather fan. It would bring quite the change from Florida, for certain.

Over at Good Housekeeping, they also have some ideas of a romantic getaway for couples. Their favorite spot is Sausalito, California, which is simply a “short ferry ride from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Francisco,” so if you’re looking for a trip far from home and want it to be romantic, that’s an option. They also name Walk Disney World as No. 14 on their tally, so Florida made the cut. “If you and your partner are proud Disney adults, why not plan a trip with the ultimate matchmaker — the Fairy Godmother herself?” they note. It’s a good point. There’s something romantic about getting away to a fantasy land. Contact me with your favorite couples vacation ideas.

