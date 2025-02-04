Frank’s RedHot Kicks Off $59,000 Super Bowl Social Media Contest featuring Paris Hilton

Photo Courtesy: Frank's RedHot

Frank’s RedHot has started a new Super Bowl campaign on social media. Working with Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media, they’re offering cash prizes and crystal bottles to winners.

The brand will give $1,000 to 59 people who share pictures of their sauce-covered food on social media. Five lucky people will get both the money and a special crystal bottle.

“Paris Hilton is a consummate entertainer who knows a thing or two about what’s hot and what’s not,” said Tabata Gomez, CMO at McCormick & Company, Inc. in a statement.

Taking part is easy. Just share photos or videos of food covered in their sauce. Make sure to tag @FranksRedHot and use #FranksSweepstakes on Instagram or TikTok.

The commercials feature Hilton whipping up spicy dishes in the kitchen. She combines their sauce with simple ingredients to make buffalo chicken dip and wings that look amazing.

Rather than spending big on a TV commercial during the game, they’ve gone this route two years in a row. Their last campaign with former NFL player Jason Kelce worked really well.

The numbers from last year speak for themselves: email sign-ups went up 60%, brand awareness among younger folks increased 11%, while people bought 69% more bottles than usual.

People can cook their food however they want. Whether it’s in the oven, microwave, or slow-cooked – it’s all good.

By encouraging fans to post their sauce-covered dishes, the brand wants to create social media excitement. They’re hoping this contest will drive up sales during Super Bowl season.