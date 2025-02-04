HBO Seeks Public Submissions for ‘It’s Florida, Man’ Season 2

HBO announced they’re looking for new stories for “It’s Florida, Man” as they prepare for its second season in April 2025. The show’s team wants real stories directly from locals who’ve seen crazy incidents and unbelievable events.

“Florida is a breathtaking and terrifying place, part jungle, part swamp, part city,” said director Jeff Tomsic to IndieWire.

The show mixes interviews with state residents and staged reenactments by actors. Rather than digging through Craigslist posts and newspaper ads like last time, the team has totally switched up how they find their stories.

Anyone in Florida can now submit their stories through the show’s website. Clark Filio, who heads production, hopes to collect tons of possible storylines.

Living up to the state’s crazy reputation, the show looks for the most outrageous incidents. Previous episodes showed wild tales – from a small-town mayor kicked out by military force to a guy using an alligator as his weapon.

The director wants stories about people who do things differently. His team looks for dangerous situations mixed with bizarre twists, but makes sure they end on a positive note.

After its October premiere, HBO quickly approved more episodes on November 21, 2024. The show manages to blend humor with serious documentary storytelling.

Earlier episodes featured stories like a robbery involving a bulldozer and monster sightings in people’s yards. Different actors take turns bringing these wild tales to life.

With Rough House Pictures running the show, the creators see their work as celebrating Florida’s special character and its unforgettable people.

Additional Sources:

https://www.miaminewtimes.com/arts/the-seven-weirdest-stories-in-florida-history-8631101

https://dianecapri.com/2020/07/bizarre-crimes/