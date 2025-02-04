5 Super Sip Recipes For The Big Game

The countdown in on for Super Bowl LIX. To get you ready for your viewing party, here are 5 super sip recipes for the big game, and for TikTok Tuesday. Beer is arguably the most traditional adult beverage for football but crafting cocktails is much more fun.

Some of these recipes could even be made in advance if you are having a big party. Just add the finishing touches when you pour from the pitcher to the glass.

If you are looking for some ideas of football inspired foods to go with these cocktails, click here for a few ideas.

The videos below were copied from my social media account. You don’t need to have your own an account to view them. You don’t need to download anything either. Just view from here. However, some of the directions are in the captions.

Enjoy These 5 Super Sip Recipes For The Big Game

“Eagles Crush Cocktail”

Let’s begin with a team specific cocktail. It has the colors of the Eagles but could really be renamed for any occasion. It also sounds good for a spring or summer sipper,

Kansas City Jell-O Shots

Equal time in cocktailing. This one is specific to KC and who doesn’t love a good Jell-O shot when it’s party time. The idea of this one alone could be replicated to any team you want, even the ones who didn’t make it all the way to the big game.

@macy.blackwell Kansas City Chiefs Jell-O Shots!🍒🍋🏈 These take a little patience, but so worth it and will be a hit at your Super Bowl party! I went with a cherry-lemonade vibe for these! (YELLOW) Lemon Drop🍋 - 3 oz lemon Jell-O - 1 cup boiling water - 1/2 cup vodka - 1/4 cup limoncello - juice of 1 lemon (WHITE) 🤍 - 2 envelopes Knox gelatin - 1 cup milk - 1/4 cup sugar (RED) Cherry🍒 - 3 oz cherry Jell-O - 1 cup boiling water - 1 cup vodka - 2 tablespoons grenadine Directions: YELLOW LAYER: 1. Sprinkle lemon jello into a bowl. 2. Add boiling water to the bowl and mix. 3. Add vodka, limoncello, and lemon juice. Mix. 4. Pour into shot cups 1/3 of the way up. 5. Place in fridge until completely set. (about 2 hours) WHITE LAYER: 1. In a saucepan - add milk and heat to almost boiling. 2. Sprinkle over gelatin and mix. 3. Add in sugar and still until combined without letting the mixture boil. 4. Let cool to room temperature. 5. Pour over the “set” yellow layer. 6. Place back in the fridge to chill for an hour or 2. RED LAYER: 1. Add cherry jello to a bowl. 2. Pour over boiling water and mix. 3. Add vodka and grenadine. Mix. 4. Let cool to room temperature before pouring over “set” white layer. 5. Chill for a couple more hours until set. #jelloshots #superbowlparty #superbowlfood #superbowl2025 #kansascitychiefs ♬ greece. - 𝔈𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔩™

More Super Sip Recipes For The Big Game

Another One For Philly Fans

This one actually uses black food coloring and the finished product really does look pretty. If you don’t have the dye it wont be quite as deep. Either way, it’s another refreshing cocktail that looks like it would sneak up on you.

Dirty Kelce

This one named after KC’s Travis Kelce. It’s an adapted version of the Dirty Shirley cocktail. Yes, as in Shirley Temple which is non-alcoholic. It’s doctored up slightly. No need for food coloring with this one.

All Fans

I could not resist posting a cocktail that is good for the rest of the population. If you can’t quite bring yourself to routing for KC or Philly, this one is ideal. In fact, it’s good to put on your list for next season.

Have fun trying these super sip recipes for the big game.

Drink Responsibly

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.