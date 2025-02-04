Southwest Florida Restaurant Named One of the Most Romantic in the U.S.

(Photo by Siegfried Modola/Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and if you’re starting to make your plans for a night out, a Southwest Florida restaurant has been named one of the most romantic in America.

There’s something magical about a Valentine’s Day dinner. While you can go many places to enjoy a good meal, there’s something about the holiday that makes you want to step it up a notch. When I think of a romantic restaurant I think a soft candlelight glow, jazz music playing softly in the background and a menu full of indulgent treats. It’s a night filled with love and laughter and a time to celebrate your relationship. If you’re not sure where to go, there is a restaurant right here in Southwest Florida that has been named one of the most romantic in America.

When you think of how many restaurants are in the United States, it would be impossible to count. So to make a list of the most romantic in the entire country is a big deal. And right here in Bonita Springs, Angelina’s Ristorante has landed on OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants.

Angelina’s is known for having some of the best food in the area serving everything from Wagyu steaks to hand-made pastas. They’ve also been awarded Wine Spectator Magazine’s 2-glass and Best of Award of Excellence many times with a list that will impress. You can dine inside or al fresco to create cherished memories whether on a holiday like Valentine’s Day, to celebrate a birthday or anniversary or to enjoy a wonderful meal with visiting friends and family.

5 Other Romantic Restaurants in Florida that made the list:

Bern’s Steak House- Tampa

Collage Restaurant- St. Augustine

Kres Chophouse- Orlando

Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key- Key West

The Black Pearl- Dunedin

