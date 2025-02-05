Comedian Larry the Cable Guy’s Comedy Tour Hitting Fort Myers

The Blue Collar Comedy Tour pulled in $15 million, sparking a big change in American stand-up comedy. Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy teamed up for six incredible years on stage.

Their huge success spawned several DVD releases. Larry’s solo act “Git-R-Done” became a massive hit, selling over a million copies. His first comedy album “Lord, I Apologize” hit gold status with half a million sales.

His book climbed to No. 26 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2005. The Comedy Central roast in 2009 pulled in 4.1 million viewers, becoming one of the network’s most popular roast shows.

Moving into voice acting, Larry brought Mater to life in Disney/Pixar’s “Cars” series. The movies earned more than $1 billion at box offices worldwide.

He branched into radio with “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup” on SiriusXM, and viewers can watch his latest special “Remain Seated” on Netflix.

Through The Git-R-Done Foundation, he’s donated $7 million to help kids and veterans. The organization continues supporting community projects that make a difference.

You can see Larry the Cable Guy at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on March 13, 2025.