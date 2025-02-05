Best Places To Celebrate Galentines Day In SWFL

Everyone knows that Valentine’s Day is February 14th. However, the day before Valentines has taken on a life of its own in recent years. Here are the best places to celebrate Galentines Day in SWFL.

Galentines Day, February 13th, is a day for women to celebrate each other and their friendships. The made-up holiday was inspired by one hilarious episode of the television show “Parks & Recreation”.

Put it on your list of February events. Lots of restaurants, bars, spas, boutiques have Galentines Day celebrations this month. The events you’ll find here are ones that are taking place on the actual day.

Here are a few things to do for Galentines Day in SWFL. It’s a living list that will be updated periodically so be sure to check back. If you have an event to add, send the details here.

Galentines Day In SWFL

Mercato Shops

The Mercato Shops in Naples have a special Galentine’s event that includes live music, complimentary Prosecco, flowers, photo ops, gifts and more. The fun is from 6pm to 8pm. More info here.

Felipe’s

Everyday is a party at Felipe’s. However, on February 13th the restaurant is offering ladies and their girlfriends margaritas at happy hour prices all day long. You need the Felipe’s app to cash in on the fun. More info here.

District and Staff Only

This festive lounge is in the Naples Design District. The specialty cocktail for Galentines is Strawberries and Cream for $10. Cocktails are 25% off for ladies and you’ll get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine when you arrive. More info here.

Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar

For Galentines, ladies get 50% off at the bar along with $11 Mocha Espresso Martinis and BOGO Espresso Hot Shots. The festivities are 7 p.m. to close. Tap 42 is located in Mercato Naples. More info here.

