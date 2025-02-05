Sandra Bullock Impersonated on Social Media for Scams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' "The Lost City" at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Sandra Bullock wants fans to know that she’s not on any social media platforms. The Speed actress needed to make this statement to raise awareness about social media scams. She’s not the first A-lister who felt compelled to inform everyone about fake accounts impersonating her.

Recently, her Bullet Train co-star, Brad Pitt spoke about a French woman who was scammed out of $850,000 using his AI likeness. The victim thought she was in a long-distance relationship with the Ocean’s Eleven actor for a year until the real Brad Pitt went public with his relationship with Ines de Ramon.

Sandra Bullock: “Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media”

Entertainment Weekly reported that Sandra Bullock said in a statement, “My family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now, our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.”

The statement continues, “Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.

The Bird Box actress made the statement after her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado found out about several fake accounts pretending to be her. In her Instagram account, Bullock-Prado posted fake FB accounts using her name and photo. She wrote in the caption, “Another day, the same lack of safety and response from @meta @metaforbusiness @zuck. I’m just posting a few FB imposter accounts, all of which I’ve reported both on this app and to a live human at @meta. Surprise! They are all still up!”

She mentioned that her business has also been affected by the scams since she receives “weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake “me”s, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown a— woman.”

She also pointed out the surprising difference in how Facebook and Instagram handle fake accounts, especially since both are managed by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. Her caption continues, “Strangely, Insta handles these things and even informs me when someone creates an account that may be an imposter. But FB? Same company with same tech? Can’t be bothered.”