Starbucks Offers Free Coffee to Rewards Members After Super Bowl

Stores across America will give out free tall hot or iced coffee to Starbucks Rewards members this Monday, February 10. The offer doesn’t include specialty drinks like Nitro Cold Brew and Starbucks Reserve coffee.

To get the freebie, members need to activate it in their app first. If ordering in-store or at drive-thru, just let them know about the offer.

Want to grab the free coffee? Join rewards by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on February 9. Even if you sign up on February 10, you can still get your drink by asking the staff.

Members can claim one free drink each. Any extras or customizations will cost more.

The rewards program comes with lots of money-saving perks. Get drinks, collect points, and cash them in for tasty treats.

The perks go beyond just free drinks. You get a birthday treat every year, plus free coffee and tea refills while you’re in the store.

Clever customers can double up on rewards by connecting to Delta Airlines. This trick turns coffee purchases into SkyMiles.

Using game-like challenges, the program keeps people coming back. Reach Gold status and you’ll get cool extras – like free espresso shots and whipped cream.

The program keeps getting better for regular coffee fans. Latest changes added special deals and buy-one-get-one offers just for members.