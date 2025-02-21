A Night of Nelsons at Arts Bonita

Multi-platinum recording artists Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the identical twin sons of Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson and grandsons of ’50s TV icons Ozzie & Harriet Nelson, continue the legacy of America’s most extraordinary show business family. As seventh-generation entertainers, they uphold traditions of excellence and integrity spanning over 120 years. They have written and performed one number-one and five Top 10 singles, garnered four number-one MTV videos, sold over five million records, and enthralled fans worldwide.