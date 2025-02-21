A Night of Nelsons at Arts Bonita
Sunday, March 9th at 7pm Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Multi-platinum recording artists Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the identical twin sons of Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson and grandsons of ’50s TV icons Ozzie & Harriet Nelson, continue the legacy of America’s most extraordinary show business family. As seventh-generation entertainers, they uphold traditions of excellence and integrity spanning over 120 years. They have written and performed one number-one and five Top 10 singles, garnered four number-one MTV videos, sold over five million records, and enthralled fans worldwide.
From their debut album “After the Rain” to their hit single “(I Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection,” which earned them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, the Nelson Brothers have captivated audiences worldwide.
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 2/24/25 - 2/28/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $108
- Who is providing the prize: Arts Bonita