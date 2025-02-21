Spring has sprung in Southwest Florida. Winter visitors and snowbirds are arriving in droves and organizers of special events are ready to host. Here are 10 fun things to do in SWFL this weekend.

The weather is perfect for that crack of a bat and catching a baseball spring training game. The games officially begin on Friday with the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, and the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte. Tickets are available online and at the box office if games are not sold out.

Enjoy these 10 fun things to do in SWFL this weekend.

50th Annual Fort Myers Greek Fest

OPA! It’s one of the biggest celebrations of Greek heritage in SWFL and the festivities take place in Fort Myers beginning at 11am Friday. The fun lasts until 11pm and the same for Saturday. Sunday the activities are 11am to 7pm. There is food, music, dancing and a carnival midway. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. $5. More info here.

23rd Annual Burrowing Owl Festival

This annual event celebrates Cape Coral's most beloved bird, the burrowing owl. Owls are scheduled to make appearances along with educators and vendors. There will be lots of kids activities too. Saturday 10am to 4pm, Rotary Park. Suggested donation of $4 event. More info here.

Swamp Cabbage Festival

This year’s festival celebrates the 100 Anniversary of Labelle. This hometown celebration includes a Fly In, a car show, a parade on Bridge Street, food, drinks, music and of course a festival queen. Saturday and Sunday in Labelle. More info here.

Fort Myers Pro Rodeo

Bucking broncos, barrel racing, and elite cowboys and cowgirls from around the country are in Southwest Florida for this high energy competition. Friday through Sunday, Lee County Posse Arena in North Fort Myers. Tickets start at $25. More info here

More Fun Things To Do In SWFL This Weekend

International Festival

This annual event at Mercato Shops in Naples takes you on a cultural and educational journey around the world. Experience the food, the customs, the music and dance from countries from one end of the globe to another like Cuba, Thailand, Albania, Ireland and more. Saturday 10am to 4pm. Free.

45th Annual Naples Art Fair

Activities around this respected, juried art fair begin Friday. On Saturday and Sunday Cambier Park comes alive with artists tests, music, food and more. 10am to 5pm both days. Suggest donation of $10.

Naples International Dance Festival

This three-day festival celebrates movement and all things dance related. There are classes, lectures and all kinds of performances from local and international artists. Friday through Sunday at the Norris Center. Events and prices vary.