Naples Residents Pack Meeting To Fight Proposed Costco Development

Naples residents packed into a meeting on Feb. 17, 2025, speaking out against a new Costco planned for the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock Road.

The big-box retail project would include a 158,000-square-foot store, a gas station, and a parking lot with 850 spaces. During the crowded meeting, neighbors slammed the plan, worried about traffic problems and safety issues.

"We don't think they grasp the gravity of putting a monstrosity of a big box store at this corner; there are two neighborhoods back here," said Frank Cipolla to Wink News.

Located between U.S. 41 and I-75, the store would serve South Naples and Marco Island shoppers starting in 2026. Critics highlight zoning issues, pointing out that a 7-Eleven gas station is just 500 feet away.

The Esplanade Homeowners Association's Tom Arango brought up concerns about ambulances trying to get to Physicians Regional Hospital. With 2,700 new homes coming to the intersection, these worries keep growing.

Azure HOA leader Bill Kutner expressed concern about Naples Fire Department response times.

Sharon Pescheret, a local resident, focused on traffic problems. She told Gulf Coast News, "We need to keep in mind is the only exits and entrances are going to be off a Rattlesnake Hammock, which is the residential community, and there's an elementary school that's being planned for that street. So while it's not there right now, the future ramifications could be very serious."

Commissioner Rick LoCastro mentioned the project is still in the early stages — there's no land deal or building plans yet.