Proposed Shrimp Tariff Hike Aims to Bolster Fort Myers Beach Seafood Industry

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) is pushing for huge tariffs on shrimp from five Asian countries. His plan would raise fees to 100% on imports from China, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The move aims to bring restaurant business back to local docks.

E & J Seafood, the last shrimp business still standing on San Carlos Island, is fighting to survive after 70 years. They say cheap foreign imports are their biggest challenge. Other countries impose tariffs of less than 1% on imported shrimp, while countries like India and Ecuador impose tariffs as high as 46% on U.S. exports.

American shrimpers can't compete with the low prices of foreign sellers.

The tariff idea has mixed support in Florida's coastal towns. While some people don't mind paying extra to support local fishermen, others worry about higher costs hitting restaurants already hurt by storms.