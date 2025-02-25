Baseball spring training games are underway across the country. Fans especially flock to Florida to catch games since the Sunshine State is home to 15 teams. To get you excited to see the boys of summer in action, enjoy these 5 best baseball slides videos.

Fans are always looking for great plays, gravity defying catches, and powerful homerun hits. Then there are the split seconds it sometimes takes to beat the ball to the base. Some players make these slides look effortless, like they are on ice rather than dirt.

The TikTok Tuesday videos below were copied from my social media account. You don't need to have your own an account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Just view from here.

Here Are 5 Of The Best Baseball Slides

Smooth Like Butter

This slider almost always comes up in baseball highlights. It's one of my faves. Dude is so cool, like nothing to see here. Just doing my job and doing it well. Now where's my beer?

Best In The Game

Best in the game is what the announcers call Trea Turner. He is the same guy as above and now plays for Philadelphia. He just seems to "hydroplane" according to the announcers. Good description.

More Best Baseball Slides

Another Smooth Operator

It doesn't have quite the showmanship as the ones above but it's still impressive and pretty fun to watch. Especially when the replay breaks it down into slow motion.

Cool Compilation

Not all of these are smooth but they are still exciting to watch. I love the dive over the catcher to tag the base. The struggle, the fight is real for lots of these players.

One More Compilation