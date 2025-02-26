Come From Away Opens In Fort MyersWith Feel Good Vibes

The curtain is up on a new Broadway Show at Barbarba B Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. Come From Away opens with feel good vibes and leaves you feeling hopeful about human kind.

I attended the opening which was also press night and admit I had little expectations. It's not a classic. I wasn't familiar with the music. However, I had heard about the story. That being said, I wasn't sure about the tale being turned into a musical. I am sure now. It was great.

Come From Away Opens In Fort Myers

The musical is based on the true story of what happens in Gander, a small town in Newfoundland, when 38 packed planes are diverted to their sleepy airport during the events of 911. There were as many passengers on the planes as residents in the town.

Passengers had no idea where they were or what was happening in New York and D.C. Some sat on the planes for more than 24 hours before being taken in by the locals. It brought up a lot of memories from that day, the fear, the uncertainty. It was emotional and you will likely cry. I did. More than once.

However, the story did not dwell on 911, it was merely the backdrop for the story of these people. There was a lot of humor and feel-good moments along with some poignant ones in Come From Away.

Gina Birch

As you can see from the stage above, the set was pretty simple. The actors played multiple roles (towns people and plane passengers) and they did so seamlessly. The cast received a well-deserved, rousing ovation at the end of opening night.

It's kind of remarkable that this story was turned into a musical. I had a friend of mine encourage me to see it saying, "You will leave feeling good about humanity." In these unsettling times in the world, I needed that. I got it.