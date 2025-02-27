Not all Southwest Florida Farmers Market are open year-round so now is the season to get out and stock up on all kinds of local treasures. I was found getting into pickles and jams in Fort Myers at Lakes Park Farmers Market this week. It was a delicious and Fabulous Find.

The Lakes Park market occurs every Wednesday in season and this week it was jam packed. Pun intended. I found Emily Gonzalez manning her tent next to one of my market favorites, Heritage Pointe Honey. If you are into creating tasty cheese and charcuterie boards, these two tents will give you a great start.

I've seen Emily and her Craft 'Em Pickled Delights display but never took time to sample. In addition to the pickled goodies, she has added some new sweet and savory treats from Witches Brew Jams, Mustards, Hot Sauces.

Witches Brew is a well-known local brand that until recently you would only find on Pine Island. The owner uses a lot of local and seasonal ingredients in her creations. They are good for marinades, spreads and all kinds of creative culinary endeavors.

About Pickles And Jams In Fort Myers

Gina Birch

Craft 'Em has a line of more traditional pickles, made from cucumbers. They are classic dill, spicy and also sweet bread and butter style pickles.

Gina Birch

The pickling covers much more than cucumbers. Selections span from squash and brussels sprouts to green beans and asparagus. These make fantastic garnishes for Bloody Marys and appetizer trays.

Gina Birch

All were good, however, I think my favorite find was the quail eggs. So small you might mistake them as cheese, they had a similar texture to feta cheese. Not only good for charcuterie boards, they would be great on salads or sandwiches. Small, flavorful bites of protein.

Gina Birch

Local mangos are not ony used to add a new dimension to mustards, they are also used in jams combined with ginger or habanero peppers for sweet heat. The Irish Marmalade is new to the Witches Brew lineup.