This is the time of year where many restaurants in Southwest Florida increase their hours and their menu offerings to meet the demand of seasonal visitors. That includes this flavorful new Naples Brunch, at Unidos, A Latin Kitchen & Bar.

I love finding new dining experiences in Southwest Florida and around the state. I went to Unidos grand opening last April and couldn't wait to get back once I heard brunch was being added for season. Best of all, it's not limited to Sunday but is offered Saturday as well.

Photo: Gina Birch

Unidos is in the Design District near downtown, on US41 and Central. This mirror is outside of the restrooms. Nothing like a little positive affirmation while you are in line.

New Naples Brunch In Photos

Photo: Gina Birch

The menu is full full of creative cocktails. In addition, it has brunch classics such as mimosas and a spin on the classic Bloody Mary. This is a Bloody Maria. It is made with tequila and it's a good one.

Another unique tequila based drink is the El Sol with an orange-ancho ice cube that changes the flavor profile and color as it melts in the glass.

Photo: Gina Birch

Unidos brunch has oysters on the half shell two different ways. The classic prep is naked. This one has a creamy hot chorizo and chihuahua sauce and it is fantastic. Get half raw and half in this preparation to try both.

Photo: Gina Birch

These potatoes are a Unidos signature. Papa Criolla. They should come with a warning. The sauce is addicting and you'll be tempted to order another round to eat in or take home for later. Do it.

Photo: Gina Birch

Eggs Benedict at Unidos are anything but typical. With ropa vieja instead of ham or sausage, and an ahi amarillo sauce, these are also served on arepas. It was messy with my poached egg and oh so good.

Gina Birch

I'm a huge fan of chilaquiles which also tend to be messy, especially in appearance. At Unidos the Chilaquiles Verde are deconstructed, no egg. However, you can add one. The vacio steak is savory and tender, the tortillas crisp, and home made. The combo is one I can't wait to have again.

New Naples Brunch Desserts

Photo: Gina Birch

Churros are a favorite dessert, always on the menu at Unidos. They are also made into French Toast for brunch. We opted for the classic presentation. They were perfectly crisp outside, warm and soft inside.

Photo: Gina Birch

Because we could not make up our minds, we had another dessert. This is a sampler of some popular cookies inspired by several Latin cultures. Served with ice cream, it was good for sharing.

Photo: Gina Birch

The interior fills up quickly. We dined on the patio for people/car watching. The number of luxury and classic cars that rode by on a beautiful Sunday afternoon was fun to watch.