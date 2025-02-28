ContestsEvents

Tommy Bohanon Foundation Plans $80,000 Scholarship Fundraiser at Fort Myers Ranch Concert Hall

This coming spring’s Playmakers Tailgate Party hosted by the Tommy Bohanon Foundation will give away $80,000 in scholarships to local students. The event is happening April 11 at the Ranch Concert Hall…

Rebecca Allen
Chris Ivory #33 of the New York Jets is congratulated by his teammate Tommy Bohanon #40 after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

This coming spring's Playmakers Tailgate Party hosted by the Tommy Bohanon Foundation will give away $80,000 in scholarships to local students. The event is happening April 11 at the Ranch Concert Hall in Fort Myers.

One high school senior will receive a recurring $40,000 scholarship. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., people attending can enjoy live music, a comedy set by R.C. Smith, local food, and both silent and live auctions.

Area schools get $65,000 in sports equipment grants, which help buy essential safety gear and training equipment for student athletes.

Tommy and Katie Bohanon started their foundation in 2017. They focus on helping young athletes ages 5 to 18 and working to help kids in poverty who need support. The Tommy Bohanon Foundation had a goal to raise $1 million in 10 years — they hit this goal this past January.

“To do what was done was incredible. We're always trying to reach for more. So now, me and Katie are setting our sights on $2 million in under 10 years,” Bohanon told Cape Coral Breeze. “We've been able to reach a lot of people. We're making sure we help as many kids in Southwest Florida as we possibly can.

Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased online. Companies can pick sponsorship levels ranging from $1,500 to $5,000, which offers perks like advertising spots and VIP access.

Tommy Bohanon
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Hot tub hydromassage pool. Illuminated pool. Rest outside the city. Cottage with hydromassage pool.
Local NewsFlorida Bans Hot Tub Company Owner After $471,095 Consumer Fraud CaseRebecca Allen
Naples coastal neighborhoods aerial drone photo
Local News85-Year-Old Naples Cottage Listed for $14.5M as Market ShiftsRebecca Allen
A visitor enjoys a Virtual Reality experience at the SK telecom booth
Local NewsSandbox VR To Open Second Florida Location in Fort Myers, Bringing Nine Virtual Reality GamesRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect