3rd Annual Brew Fest at Cultural Park in Cape Coral
A ticket gets you access to all the beers, wine and seltzers you can drink! Feast on delicious food from a variety of food trucks, shop local vendors, wander through rows of classic cars, jam to local performers and more! It's all next Saturday, March fifteenth, one to five, at Brew Fest at Cultural Park in Cape Coral! VIP and General Admission tickets available online at cape coral museum dot org or at the door. Sponsored in part by the Community Foundation and Fort Myers Islands, Beaches, and Neighborhoods.
Your VIP Ticket Includes: tasting cup, guaranteed seating under VIP tent sponsored by the Community Foundation, snacks, access to a VIP only beer and 10 free throws at Chuck-It Axes! VIP tickets are limited, pick yours up today.
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 3/3/25 - 3/8/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 VIP tickets
- What the prize value is: $130
- Who is providing the prize: Cape Coral Museum of History