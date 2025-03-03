A Space Odyssey presented by SWFL Symphony

NASA’s vision is to reveal the unknown for the benefit of all humankind. This concert reveals the intensity of orchestral music for the benefit of all humankind. Conducted by Maestro Stilian Kirov, immerse yourself in Holst’s The Planets, excerpts from Also Spracht Zarathustra (the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey), the themes from Star Trek and E.T. for an out-of-this-world symphonic experience.