A Space Odyssey presented by SWFL Symphony
Saturday, March 15th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 7:30pm Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! NASA’s vision is to reveal the unknown for the…
Saturday, March 15th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 7:30pm
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
NASA’s vision is to reveal the unknown for the benefit of all humankind. This concert reveals the intensity of orchestral music for the benefit of all humankind. Conducted by Maestro Stilian Kirov, immerse yourself in Holst’s The Planets, excerpts from Also Spracht Zarathustra (the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey), the themes from Star Trek and E.T. for an out-of-this-world symphonic experience.
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $54
- Who is providing the prize: SWFL Symphony