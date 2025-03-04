It is officially spring, at least according to scientists. They recognize March 1st as the start while the astronomical calendar awaits the equinox to pronounce the seasonal shift. Either way, it's time to make plans for your break so here are 5 fantastic spring getaways.

Spring break is a rite of passage when you are a student. But spring breaks are not limited to crazy beach parties for co-eds and teens. People of all ages take spring breaks too. They just look a little different.

Spring is one of the best times of the year to travel. While the weather can still be unpredictable in some places, it is generally more temperate and often less crowded than summertime in many spots.

Today's videos will get you dreaming.

Photo: Gina Birch

I took this photo years ago in Puerto Rico. The beach was so calm and laid back. It's one example of a fantastic spring getaway, for adults. We took a ferry to get here. The party crowd stayed inland.

The TikTok Tuesday videos below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Enjoy These 5 Fantastic Spring Getaways

Staying Stateside

While you could travel anywhere in the world this spring, you want to keep it close to home. Here are some great cities to visit. I've been to most of them and sometimes forget how fun they are. In fact, I might just have to pull the trigger on Napa this month after seeing this video.

European Vacation

This video will definitely get you dreaming. It ignited my wanderlust for sure. I've only been to a few of places shown here. Now I'm ready for more.

Waterfront Destinations

Some people may like snow skiing for spring, but water skiing and water destinations are generally the most popular. It's usually not too hot to spend all day in the sun. There are so many places to feed this need. Here are a few that look gorgeous.

More Fantastic Spring Getaways

4 States To Visit

These videos are breathtakingly beautiful. It makes me want to explore the great outdoors and do so in these states. Spring travel looks good here.

Mixed Travel Bag

This one covers a lot of ground. There are U.S. locations, Caribbean Islands and destinations that take some time and effort to get to. But man do they look worth it.