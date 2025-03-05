ContestsEvents

10 Places For SWFL Weekend Fun

Another work week is behind or nearly behind us. Time to unwind and here are 10 places for SWFL weekend fun that can accommodate the entire family. First, Sun Splash…

Giant inflatable castle and candy canes in bright colors with kids jumping in the middle for SWFL Weekend Fun
Photo: The Big Bounce House America

First, Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral opens this weekend with limited, seasonal hours. The official opening is not until May but not everyone wants to wait to float along the lazy or Main Stream River.

Next, professional soccer makes its debut in Southwest Florida Saturday. FC Naples Soccer is part of the United Soccer League One, a third-division league. The team plays the Chattanooga Red Wolves FC at Paradise Sports Complex. Scroll down for more sporting events.

More SWFL Weekend Fun

Southwest Florida Ag Expo

Known for decades as the Lee County Fair, it's the last weekend to enjoy this favorite annual event. Hop on thrilling rides, enjoy live shows and demos, play carnival games and feast on lots of fair food. The expo runs through March 9th. Lee County Civic Center, North Fort Myers. Prices vary. More info here.

The Big Bounce House America

The world's largest bounce house returns to Southwest Florida this weekend. Cover 24,000 square feet, it's enough to accommodate kids of all ages. Yes, that includes adults too, with inflatable obstacle courses and lots more. Friday through Sunday at Sports Challenge America in Bonita Springs. Tickets start at $22. More info here.

Brews & Blues for the Birds

This annual fund raiser for Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs has something new to offer this year, live blues music. Stroll the gardens at night, sample a variety of beer and wine and dine from food trucks. Saturday 6pm. $55. More info here.

Photo: Wonder Gardens

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

The first Friday of the month, downtown Fort Myers comes alive with artists. Find them painting in the streets, in galleries and more. The activity is focused along First Street but the side streets and surrounding businesses see artistic action as well so be sure to explore. 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Festivals For SWFL Weekend Fun

67th Annual Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival

Put on by the Fort Myers Beach Lions Club, eat so-called "pink gold" crustaceans to your hearts content. There will be live entertainment, a 5K run, a Shrimp Festival Queen, shrimp eatting contest, arts and crafts, live music and more. The annual parade is Saturday which means the bridge will be closed to traffic for a couple of hours but you can still access the beach via Bonita. Saturday and Sunday, Free. More info here.

7th Annual Babcock Ranch Art Fest

There are still a few art festivals taking place this season. This weekend you can see unique works from local and national artists, taking over Founder's Square at Babcock Ranch outside of Punta Gorda. Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. Free. More info here.

88th Annual Sanibel Shell Festival

This long-standing island tradition celebrates all things shells. There is crafting, demos, food, competitions and more. Bridge tolls are said to be suspended for the weekend to welcome visitors. Sanibel Community House. Thursday through Saturday. Free admission, $5 for shell show entrance. More info here.

SWFL Weekend Fun With Sporting Events

Fenway South in Fort Myers is home to the Boston Red Spring training games. Photo: Gina Birch

Baseball Spring Training

Spring Training is taking over the sports scene in Southwest Florida. All three teams in the area swee action this weekend. The Tampa Bay Rays are in Port Charlotte. In Fort Myers you can catch games hosted by the Minnesota Twins and The Boston Red Sox. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Florida Everblades Hockey

The championship Florida Everblades are on the home ice this weekend at Hertz Arena in Estero. Friday and Saturday nights they face off against the Norfolk Admirals. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for March 7th through March 9th, 10 places for SWFL Weekend Fun. Be sure to share with friends.

