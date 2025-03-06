ContestsEvents

Adorable Dog Needs A Home In SWFL

Gina Birch
close up of a puppy with floppy ears in the hands of a woman Peanut is an adorable dog need a home in SWFL
Photo: Gina Birch

We have a brand-new Sunny 106.3 Pet Of The Month. His name is Peanut and this adorable dog needs a home in SWFL, a forever home. Peanut currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS) in Fort Myers and by all accounts, he won't be there long.

He is winning hearts left and right, including mine.

Kristin Sampson, operations manager for GCHS brought little peanut in, not quite sure what kind of puppy mix he is. However, she guesses some kind of Australian Shepard mix due to his coloring. Based on his estimated current age and weight she thinks he'll grow to a healthy 35 to 40 pounds.

Smiling woman looking down at a puppy in her armsPhoto: Gina Birch

Peanut is about 2-months-old. He was found as a stray and recently transferred from Clewiston Animal Services. He is all puppy. The dog is so playful and energetic. He loves to love on people, and he is good with other dogs and cats too.

woman with her head tilted back, smiling,, holding a puppy that is trying to lick her facePhoto: Gina Birch

Peanut is curious but not nervous and so affectionate. He is in the process of potty and crate training but did well in the car. The GCHS has already neutered him, microchipped him and vaccinated him. Peanut is ready to go. He just needs a forever home to go to.

This Adorable Dog Needs A Home In SWFL

face of a dog looking up at the cameraGulf Coast Humane Society

Peanut is sure to steal your heart. If you or someone you know is looking for a new addition to the family, go by GCHS off of MLK in Fort Myers and meet him. It's always recommended if you have animals in the home already, to bring them along for a meet and greet to be sure there are no conflicts.

Click here for a quick video of Peanut's visit to Sunny and please share this post. This dog needs a home in SWFL.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
