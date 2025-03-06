We have a brand-new Sunny 106.3 Pet Of The Month. His name is Peanut and this adorable dog needs a home in SWFL, a forever home. Peanut currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS) in Fort Myers and by all accounts, he won't be there long.

He is winning hearts left and right, including mine.

Kristin Sampson, operations manager for GCHS brought little peanut in, not quite sure what kind of puppy mix he is. However, she guesses some kind of Australian Shepard mix due to his coloring. Based on his estimated current age and weight she thinks he'll grow to a healthy 35 to 40 pounds.

Photo: Gina Birch

Peanut is about 2-months-old. He was found as a stray and recently transferred from Clewiston Animal Services. He is all puppy. The dog is so playful and energetic. He loves to love on people, and he is good with other dogs and cats too.

Photo: Gina Birch

Peanut is curious but not nervous and so affectionate. He is in the process of potty and crate training but did well in the car. The GCHS has already neutered him, microchipped him and vaccinated him. Peanut is ready to go. He just needs a forever home to go to.

This Adorable Dog Needs A Home In SWFL

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Peanut is sure to steal your heart. If you or someone you know is looking for a new addition to the family, go by GCHS off of MLK in Fort Myers and meet him. It's always recommended if you have animals in the home already, to bring them along for a meet and greet to be sure there are no conflicts.