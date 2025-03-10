Iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber & Friends
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Andrew Lloyd Webber has composed some of he world's best-known musicals. When Sunset Boulevard joined School of Rock, Cats, and the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway in 2017, he became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four Broadway shows running concurrently. Other musicals include Aspects of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and Love Never Dies.
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 3/10/25 - 3/14/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $78
- Who is providing the prize: Gulf Coast Symphony