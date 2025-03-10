ContestsEvents

Preview Of 2025 Busch Gardens Food And Wine Festival

The 2025 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival and Concert Series is officially underway and here is a preview of the annual event. I got an invitation to attend along…

Gina Birch
Outdoor sign readng the 2025 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival
Photo: Gina Birch

The 2025 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival and Concert Series is officially underway and here is a preview of the annual event. I got an invitation to attend along with other members of the media and were treated to a deliciously good time.

This year’s festival features bold new flavors from the Caribbean and India, alongside returning favorites from South America and Europe. Guests can sample a variety of new dishes like Smoked Jerk Chicken with Caribbean Rice, Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice and lots more.

Next, the decadent desserts. Indulge in warm bananas with rum and vanilla ice cream, crepes and more. Finally, everything can be paired with wines, craft brews and cocktails. There is even a tequila tasting if that is your jam.

Click here for a quick video of the festival's opening night.

More About The 2025 Busch Gardens Food And Wine Fest

woman's hand holding a Sip &amp; Savor Card for Busch Gardens Food &amp; Wine FestPhoto: GIna Birch

You can purchase a Sip & Savor Pass like this one. It has five punches that are good for samples of any food or drink that you want to try at festival booths. You don't need one of these to drink and dine. Each item can be purchased seperately too.

Photo: Gina Birch

Wine samples are available as some of the countries offerings. In addition, there is a separate cabin with nothing but wine to try. They cover a large range of varietals, producers and locations.

two wood contructed food booths with the American Flag painted onto them along with people standing aroundPhoto: Gina Birch

Food cabins meander along the festival around Iron Gwazi Pavillion and under the coaster. Each cabin has several choices of food and drink representing the perspective country.

half of a lobster roll on a white plate with the American flag in the backgroundPhoto: Gina Birch

The U.S. cabin features lobster rolls, crab cakes and a selection of tropical fruit wines from Florida based Keel & Curley Winery. Bonus, this booth is right in front of the lagoon where colorful flamingos hang out. They are mesmerizing.

A wood contructed food booth with the Italian Flag painted onto them along with a plaque displaying food options and pricesPhoto: Gina Birch

Italy featured pasta as you might expect. However, the deconstructed tiramisu for dessert was a showstopper. It was super creamy and delicious to share or keep to yourself.

Busch Gardens Food &amp; Wine Fest diplay tble wit food and flowersPhoto: Gina Birch

There was a special reception for media representatives in attendance. All of the festival food and wines were on display and there were a few samples as well. We also heard about exciting new additions to the park from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay President. More on those to come, but it's all exciting.

Busch Gardens Food &amp; Wine Fest display table with two dessertsPhoto: Gina Birch

There are plenty of savory options. But the dessert selections are not to be skipped. Here are two. I shared the Nanaimo Bar with a friend, and we gave it four thumbs up. You'll find it in the Canadian cabin.

It's not just about food at this festival, but also entertainment and there is even more this year than last.

Concerts For The 2025 Busch Gardens Food And Wine Festival 

The list of entertainment covers a wide range of genres. In addition, Friday night concerts have been added this year. Here is the lineup:

  • Friday, March 7, 2025 – Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery (Country)
  • Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Starship Ft. Mickey Thomas (Classic Rock)
  • Friday, March 14, 2025 - Sister Hazel (Rock)
  • Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Flo Rida (Rap)
  • Friday, March 21, 2025 - Joe Nichols (Country)
  • Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Luis Fonsi (Latin)
  • Sunday, March 23, 2025 - The Commodores (R&B)
  • Friday, March 28, 2025 - Easton Corbin & Matt Stell (Country)
  • Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Edwin McCain (Rock)
  • Friday, April 4, 2025 - Soulja Boy & Paul Wall (Rap)
  • Saturday, April 5, 2025 - Village People (R&B/Pop)
  • Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Michael Ray (Country)
  • Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Fuel & Lit (Rock)
  • Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Plain White T’s (Pop/Rock)
  • Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Blackberry Smoke (Rock)
  • Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Mitchell Tenpenny & Graham Barham (Country)
  • Saturday, May 3, 2025 – Third Eye Blind (Rock)
  • Sunday, May 4, 2025 – Robin Thicke (R&B/Pop)
  • Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Grand Funk Railroad (Classic Rock)
  • Sunday, May 11, 2025 – To Be Announced
  • Friday, May 16, 2025 - Hoobastank (Rock)
  • Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Justin Moore (Country)

Make plans now to attend one of the great shows. There is no extra charge to enjoy them.

Girl smillng and pointing to a shirt reading Wine DivaPhoto: Gina Birch

Finally, I had to wear my Wine Diva shirt for the occasion. By the way, Annual Pass Members can return again and again to the festival. It's impossible to try everything in one day or night.

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
