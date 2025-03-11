It's a quintessential part of an Irish party and here are 5 ways to enjoy whiskey for St. Patty's Day soirees. Sure, you can do shots, but if you want to savor and enjoy the spirit, I've got a few recipes for you and not all are cocktails.

First, all of these recipes use Irish whiskey, as they should considering the holiday. Irish whiskey is not only made in Ireland, but it also has a distinctive style. The grains used are different from American whiskey and it is typically aged longer.

The result is a whiskey that is generally lighter and smoother than many of those distilled in the U.S. That is one reason Irish whiskey lends itself well to cocktails. It won't overpower most of the other ingredients.

The TikTok Tuesday videos below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. You don't need to download anything either. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here. Some might need some volume; others have instructions in the captions. All are office friendly.

Here Are 5 Ways To Enjoy Whiskey For St. Patty's Day

Getty Images

Irish Coffee

It's a classic. I have to include it in this post. There is nothing quite like a good Irish Coffee but there are specific steps you need to take to make it best flow from the glass and into your mouth. I've seen some recipes where only half of the coffee is poured in to dissolve the sugar. Once dissolved, the rest is added.

Irish Whiskey Sour

Here is another classic cocktail. It's all about balance when you add sour mix to any cocktail. You can always tweak the proportions of this to suit your taste.

Sweet Shots

Almost all St Patty's Day parties involve shots. Some people knock back whiskey, straight. Others like the spirit cut with ingredients that add flavor as well as fun. Check these out.

More Ways To Enjoy Whiskey For St. Patty's Day

Shamrockarita

I admit I was skeptical about this one when I saw the name of the drink. However, after watching the video I think I can better wrap my head around it. Let me know if you try it.

Whiskey Cake

You can do more with whiskey than drink it. It's great for marinades and also desserts. Check out this cake with a sweet whiskey drizzle. Looks delicious.